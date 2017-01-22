Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Steve Harvey’s Feelings Were Hurt From Trump Backlash

14 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Chanel : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty


Steve Harvey joins the growing list of Black folks to cry abandonment after the Black community criticized his dealings with President Donald Trump.

The comedian/game show host was asked by Trump to advise brain surgeon, Ben Carson on how to run the Department of Housing and Urban Development. After the meeting at Trump Towers in NYC the two shook hands and confirmed the meeting to the press.

“On a personal note, a lot of y’all hurt me,” he said on his radio show. “You really did. I didn’t expect the backlash to be so fierce… I have an obligation to take a seat at the table when invited.”

Adding, “Change can only happen if you sit at the table. If you’re not at the table you can’t even… suggest what we should be doing. Therefore, it was very important for me to take the meeting. The only way we can heal the divide in this country is through conversation… If I’m going to keep getting stabbed at, then at least while you’re stabbing me, you should understand my intent for taking the meeting in the first place.”

While he wasn’t in attendance for Inauguration, other Black folks to come were Chrisette Michele performed at the ceremonial dinner and Floyd Mayweather was spotted at the swearing in and dinner. Maybe Harvey should call them for consolation.

RELATED STORIES:

Welp! Marc Lamont Hill Calls Steve Harvey A ‘Mediocre Negro’ On CNN

Steve Harvey Won’t Attending Trump’s Inauguration Because Marjorie Said ‘No’

Steve Harvey Issues iPhone Notes Statement Amid Backlash

donald trump , steve harvey

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Keke Palmer Calls Out Trey Songz For Using…
 11 hours ago
MC Lyte Has Found Love
 12 hours ago
Steve Harvey’s Feelings Were Hurt From Trump Backlash
 14 hours ago
Lil Mo Gives Unwarranted Defense Of Chrisette Michele’s…
 14 hours ago
Justin Bieber
R&B BEEF??? Justin Bieber Calls The Weeknd’s Music…
 2 days ago
March And Rally In Support Of Women’s Rights…
 2 days ago
#StayWokeAndFight: NAACP Youth to Rally Before Women’s March
 3 days ago
Vin Diesel Talks New ‘xXx’ Movie, Shares Secret…
 3 days ago
OUT THE CLOSET: iLoveMakonnen Reveals He’s Gay
 3 days ago
Jay Ellis Talks Role In ‘Like Cotton Twines’…
 3 days ago
2012 Bumbershoot Festival - Day 2 - Seattle, WA
Big Sean and Aziz Ansari Drop Hilarious “SNL”…
 3 days ago
Study ‘Politics of Kanye West: Black Genius and…
 3 days ago
A Message From Our Future: Young, Black Girls…
 3 days ago
Beyoncé & Others Supporting Inauguration Day Protests Against…
 3 days ago
Listen to this: Hilarious “My President is Orange” Remxi!
 3 days ago
The Drama Between Ciara & Future Is Finally Finished
 4 days ago
photos