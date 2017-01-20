Listen to this: Hilarious “My President is Orange” Remxi!

Listen to this: Hilarious “My President is Orange” Remxi!

Today a new president will take the oval office. President Obama, we thank you for everything you did. Here is our dedication to you!

We’re letting the Prez know how thankful we are just in time for the holidays.


 

photos