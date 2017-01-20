Listen to this: Hilarious “My President is Orange” Remxi!

Today a new president will take the oval office. President Obama, we thank you for everything you did. Here is our dedication to you!
1. We’ll never forget the moment President Obama said Trayvon Martin could have been his son.Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. And let’s not forget President Obama was the man behind capturing and killing Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden.Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. He also rejoiced when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of protecting same-sex marriage.Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. He always gets his hands a little dirty.Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. Remember when the Prez danced to Drake’s “Hotline Bling”?5 of 10
6. He genuinely, wholeheartedly, loves the kids.Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. Plus, he’s all about b-ball.Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. He made two of our favorite players the happiest men on Earth.Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. … And what a beautiful example for men on how to treat the ladies in your life.Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. There will never be another as suave as President Obama & for that alone, we’re thankful.Source:Getty 10 of 10
