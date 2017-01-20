Beyoncé & Others Supporting Inauguration Day Protests Against Donald Trump

Via |

WASHINGTON, DC – Beyoncé is flexing her political muscles again, giving her co-sign to the Women’s March On Washington taking place on Saturday, January 21, after the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Writing on her Facebook page yesterday (January 18), the LEMONADE singer made her thoughts on the issue known in a short statement that illustrates her influence, with the post racking up almost 30,000 likes and 1,500 shares in less than 24 hours.

“Together with Chime for Change, we raise our voices as mothers, as artists, and as activists. As #GlobalCitizens, we can make our voices heard and turn awareness into meaningful action and positive change. #WomensMarch.”

Beyoncé’s sister Solange will be performing on January 19 at a non-partisan alternative to the Inauguration Ball, called the Peace Ball, to take place in the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC. Guests for the event, which is to “celebrate the accomplishments and successes of the past 4 years and the vow to continue to be the change we want to see in the world,” include Esperanza Spalding, activist Angela Davis, and The Color Purple author Alice Walker.

Finish this story [here]

Also On 97.9 The Beat: