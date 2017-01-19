News & Gossip
Chrisette Michele Defends Decision To Perform At Trump’s Inauguration, But Spike Lee Isn’t Having It

The internet and Spike Lee are giving Chrisette Michele major side-eye after she confirmed her appearance at Trump's inauguration.

21 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Chrisette Michele In Concert - New York, New York

Source: John Lamparski / Getty


Chrisette Michele is defending her decision to perform at president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, citing Martin Luther King Jr. in her official statement on social media.

"My heart is broken for our country, for the hopes of our children, for the fights of those who came before us. I cry at the thought that Black History, American History might be in vain. This country has had great moments. God has shined His light upon us. Today, I hope that Great Moments begin in peaceful & progressive conversation. I am willing to be a bridge. I don't mind "These Stones", if they allow me to be a voice for the voiceless. I am here. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, "Our lives begin to end, the day we become silent about what matters,". I am here, representing you, because this is what matters." – Chrisette Michele #NoPoliticalGenius We Can't Be Present If We're Silent | LINK IN BIO

A photo posted by chrisettemichele (@chrisettemichele) on

The Grammy award-winning singer received loads of backlash following news she would be taking to the stage on Friday. Legendary director Spike Lee denounced Michele on social media, saying he is no longer considering using her song Black Girl Magic in his Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It.

Michelle isn’t the only celebrity to face controversy over their decision to perform at the inauguration. Jennifer Holliday first agreed to perform, then changed her mind once she began receiving death threats.

 

