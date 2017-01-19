Chrisette Michele Defends Decision To Perform At Trump’s Inauguration, But Spike Lee Isn’t Having It

is defending her decision to perform at president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, citing Martin Luther King Jr. in her official statement on social media.

The Grammy award-winning singer received loads of backlash following news she would be taking to the stage on Friday. Legendary director Spike Lee denounced Michele on social media, saying he is no longer considering using her song Black Girl Magic in his Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It.

Michelle isn’t the only celebrity to face controversy over their decision to perform at the inauguration. Jennifer Holliday first agreed to perform, then changed her mind once she began receiving death threats.

