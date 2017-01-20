Woman Says She Shot 15-Year-Old Black Boy in Self-Defense After He Threw Rocks

A Georgia woman has been arrested for shooting a Black teenager in the head after he walked past her house Monday evening.

According to the NY Daily News, Elisabeth Cannon, who is white, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault for shooting 15-year-old Vernon Marcus Jr. as he walked past her Macon home with a group of friends. Not to soon before the attack, Cannon had called the Bibb County sheriff’s office because “kids were throwing rocks at her home,” an official said. However, it wasn’t clear if Marcus was actually the one throwing rocks.

The next day, Cannon posted $12,400 bond and after being released, the 47-year-old told13 WMAZ that she was acting in self-defense.

“I’m not an evil person or a bad person,” she said. “[I] only meant to scare them.”

Cannon also gave her account of what happened last night.

“I saw them out of the corner of my eye. The barrage of big rocks started, not just at my car and house, but me. I started shooting in their direction. They started running,” Cannon said. “Maybe it wasn’t the best decision to make, but I thought eventually they might hurt us.”

She also claims that the teens would often pass her house throwing rocks and damaging her house and cars.

“We have multiple dings in the car, dents in the truck and the awning [attached to the house],” Cannon said.

She added: “They’d get the biggest rocks. When they would see us in the yard, they would glare at us and say ‘I know you’re the ones who called police on us.’”

Why Cannon alludes that this incident wasn’t race-related, it should be pointed out that in 2013, Cannon shared with the Macon Telgraph her issues with “bad Blacks” in her neighborhood.

“I have some really good Black neighbors,” Cannon said. “But the good Blacks won’t get onto the bad Blacks. You try not to profile, but at the same time, 99.9 percent of the crime is gonna be, most often, a Black male. … The good Blacks are too busy. They walk by your house, they won’t give it a second look. … You can tell if they’re just out walking for exercise or going to the store or whether they’re up to something.”

Meanwhile, Marcus remains in critical but stable condition at Medical Center Navicent Health with a gunshot wound to the head.

RELATED LINKS:

Jesus Took The Wheel: Lawsuit Filed Against Sallie Mae-Navient For Unlawful Acts

Charges Dropped Against Teen Accused Of Stealing Milk Carton From School

In Formation: What You Need To Know About The Women’s March On Washington

Also On 97.9 The Beat: