ESPN Announcer Likens Venus Williams To A ‘Gorilla’

There are few words to describe this level of disrespect.

3 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
Another day, another disrespectful comment hurled at a black person, this time the recipient of racially-charged commentary is tennis legend Venus Williams. While she was giving her all during her performance at the Australian Open, an ESPN announcer thought that the best way to describe her stance on the court was to compare it to that of a gorilla. No words.

As reported by The Grio, ESPN announcer Doug Adler compared Venus Williams to a gorilla as she was competing in a tennis match against Stefanie Voegele. Adler was heard saying, “She misses a first serve and Venus is all over her. You see Venus move in (and) put the gorilla effect on. Charging,”

Surprising absolutely no one, the backlash that Adler received, especially on social media, was extreme and deserved. How many times are people going to continue to refer to black people as some sort of animal? This is a highly offensive, highly racist and a downright ignorant practice that has gone on far too long.

Despite Williams’ numerous fans being totally irate with Adler and his comments, at press time he has not issued any form of apology, though even if he does it likely won’t be sincere and mainly a matter of the network forcing his hand. We here at HB continue to wish Venus Williams nothing but success on and off the court, as she definitely represents beautiful #BlackGirlMagic.

You can check out the clip of Adler’s comment BELOW:

Do you find this comment offensive? Commentator says #VenusWilliams put the "gorilla" effect on her opponent.

A video posted by NEW ACCOUNT (SPREAD THE WORD) (@thejasminebrand_) on

 

