Watch LeBron James’ 12-Year Old Son Dominate MLK Tournament

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
2016 NBA Finals - Game Seven

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty


The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

LeBron James’ oldest son, 12-year old LeBron James Jr, is already on the radar of the nation’s top college programs and for good reason.His most recent highlight reel from the Speice MLK Tournament in Fort Wayne, Indiana showcases that not only can he score with the best of the pre-teens but he also has a serious handle and some 20/20 court vision as well. Just like his father, LeBron James Jr. isn’t scared to share the rock which is notable, especially when you’re easily the most talented kid on the court.


