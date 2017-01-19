Questlove Offers To Pay Chrisette Michele NOT To Perform At Trump Inauguration

Via |

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As the January 20 presidential inauguration, a handful of artists who originally agreed to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s big day have already jumped ship, including singer Jennifer Holliday (Flo Rida was never scheduled to begin with.) But former Motown singer and Rick Ross collaborator Chrisette Michele has reportedly signed up for the job to the dismay of countless of her alleged fans. Questlove is one of many who aren’t having it. In fact, The Roots’ funky drummer said he would actually pay Michele not to perform via Twitter.

See what the internet had to say about this [ here

Also On 97.9 The Beat: