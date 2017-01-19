Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Questlove Offers To Pay Chrisette Michele NOT To Perform At Trump Inauguration

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

2016 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 4

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Via | HipHopDX

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As the January 20 presidential inauguration, a handful of artists who originally agreed to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s big day have already jumped ship, including singer Jennifer Holliday (Flo Rida was never scheduled to begin with.) But former Motown singer and Rick Ross collaborator Chrisette Michele has reportedly signed up for the job to the dismay of countless of her alleged fans. Questlove is one of many who aren’t having it. In fact, The Roots’ funky drummer said he would actually pay Michele not to perform via Twitter.


See what the internet had to say about this [here]

 

Questlove Offers To Pay Chrisette Michele NOT To Perform At Trump Inauguration

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2012 Bumbershoot Festival - Day 2 - Seattle, WA
Big Sean and Aziz Ansari Drop Hilarious “SNL”…
 31 mins ago
A Message From Our Future: Young, Black Girls…
 4 hours ago
The Drama Between Ciara & Future Is Finally Finished
 21 hours ago
Dwyane Wade’s 35th Birthday Bash Was ‘Bad & Boujee’
 24 hours ago
Tony Gonzalez Talks XXX, Trump, Vin Diesel &…
 1 day ago
Spike Lee Slams Chrisette Michele’s Upcoming Performance At…
 1 day ago
Say What? Here’s Why Kanye West Won’t Be…
 1 day ago
How To Successfully Remove A Bullet From Your…
 1 day ago
Ray J Opens Up About Being Blackballed &…
 1 day ago
AM BUZZ: Serena Williams Breaks Silence On Upcoming…
 1 day ago
Chance The Rapper’s Brother Comes Out As Bisexual
 1 day ago
106 & Party
MIGOS “BAD & BOUJEE” ON ‘JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!’
 1 day ago
Questlove Offers To Pay Chrisette Michele NOT To…
 1 day ago
Watch LeBron James’ 12-Year Old Son Dominate MLK Tournament
 1 day ago
Whitley Gilbert/A Different World
#WCW : 21 “Bad and Boujee” TV Characters [GALLERY]
 2 days ago
Angela Simmons, Travie McCoy, Smoke DZA & More…
 2 days ago
photos