AM BUZZ: Serena Williams Breaks Silence On Upcoming Nuptials; Ciara & Future Reach Custody Agreement & More…

Spoiler alert: she's laser focused on winning over wedding planning.

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Serena Williams Breaks Silence On Upcoming Nuptials

Audemars Piguet Art Commission Presents 'Reconstruction of the Universe' By Sun Xun

Source: Bryan Bedder / Getty


It’s been a couple weeks since tennis star Serena Williams broke the internet with her engagement announcement to CEO of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian.

The athlete, who famously kept her relationship with the tech guru under wraps, is finally spilling some tea on her upcoming nuptials.

During a press conference after her first round win at the Australian Open, she spoke out about her hubby-to-be and the wedding she’s not really checking for right now.

“I guess it feels good,” she said of the wedding. “I really haven’t thought about it too much, because I wasn’t even really gonna think about it until after the tournament. So, I just keep saying, ‘February, I”ll start looking at the bigger picture of my life.’ But right now I’m just so focused that this is all I can think about.”

She’s such a champ always.

Watch below:

UP NEXT: Ciara & Future Settle Custody Battle

comments – Add Yours
photos