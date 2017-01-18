Operation Room Terror: Doctor Won’t Be Charged In Death Of Two Patients Who Died After Plastic Surgery Procedures

The criminal murder charges against a doctor who performed surgery on two patients right before their death was dropped, WSBTV reports.

Dr. Nedra Dodds and her assistant Kevin McCowan performed a fat transfer procedure on April Jenkins at Opulence Aesthetic Medicine clinic in February 2013. According to eyewitnesses, during the surgery, Jenkins reportedly screamed “It’s tearing. It’s burning,” according to The Daily Mail.

Because Jenkins was already given the maximum dose of sedatives, she was instructed to bite down on a towel to silence her screams.

Jenkins reportedly ‘snored loudly’ before her heart stopped on the table.

Investigators discovered Jenkins’ diaphragm and liver were lacerated in the tragic incident.

Just five months later, another woman, Erica Beauburn arrived at the clinic for butt reduction surgery, and later died after her heart stopped.

According to official reports, employees didn’t call for emergency assistance for twenty-two minutes. She was reportedly found in a pool of blood. Paramedics attempted to revive her for 90 minutes, but she had passed.

In response to the deaths, Dodds’ medical license was revoked and the clinic closed its doors. A criminal investigation would follow, leading both Dodds and her assistant to be charged with the murders of both patients along with charges of aggravated battery and theft by deception.

But the charges didn’t stick—District Attorney Reynolds said there was not enough information to build a criminal case against the duo.

‘I’m extremely, extremely troubled by this case and always have been from the very beginning. My obligation is not to be concerned with what I want, what I like, what my opinion is. My decision has to be based on facts and law and in the end, I don’t think the case can be made,’ Reynolds said in a statement.

Jenkins’ family will reportedly continue to pursue justice by filing a civil suit against the doctor.

SOURCE: Daily Mail, WSBTV

