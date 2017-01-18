Steve Harvey Responds To ‘Vicious’ Backlash Over Trump Meeting

Steve Harvey Responds To ‘Vicious’ Backlash Over Trump Meeting

Change will not come if we’re not at the table, Harvey says.

5 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Steve Harvey has been under fire from scores of fans since he met privately on Friday with President-elect Donald Trump. He answered his critics in an exclusive radio interview Tuesday with Majic 107.5 Atlanta.

“Sitting at the table gives me an opportunity to say what we would like on the menu,” the TV host and comedian explained.

Harvey stated that the meeting was not a direct request from Trump. The President-elect’s transition team reached out to him. At the meeting, Harvey told Trump he would like to assist in the effort to improve housing conditions in poor communities. Harvey said Trump immediately contacted Ben Carson, his nominee for Housing and Urban Development Secretary. He said Carson and Trump were “very receptive to me.”

“Change can only happen when we sit at the table,” he told the radio station.

Twitter lit up after media outlets reported news of the meeting. Celebrities like Mike Epps and T.I. were among the most critical:

“On a personal note, a lot of y’all hurt me,” Harvey stated. “I didn’t expect the backlash to be so vicious.”

SOURCE: Majic 107.5 Atlanta

