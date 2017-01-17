News & Gossip
President Barack Obama’s Birthday Message To First Lady Michelle Obama Will Make You Swoon

The president is never too busy to shout out his favorite girl.

12 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
All hail the commander in romance.

President Barack Obama wished his best friend and wife First Lady Michelle Obama a happy birthday in the sweetest way possible.

Just a little over a week after Obama delivered his final address to the American people as president, his wife, Michelle celebrated her 53rd birthday.

POTUS, who has proudly shown his love of his wife and his family throughout the last eight years of his time in office, ensured his final message to his wife as president was extra swoon worthy.

Using a throwback photo, the President penned via Twitter similar words from his final speech, again referring to her as ‘the girl from the Southside.’

#GOALS

photos