T.I. Publishes Letter To Donald Trump In Rolling Stone

18 hours ago

T.I. Performs At Abbotsford Centre

“How do we address and hold accountable those who create, allow and prolong the darkness?”

After sharing an open letter to President Obama in the New York Times, T.I. has now penned a letter to President-Elect Donald Trump. With Trump’s inauguration taking place later this week, Tip takes the opportunity to ask the soon-to-be-President some questions, as well as expressing his concerns, in an attempt to give Trump a chance to work with African Americans. The letter has been published in Rolling Stone. Read excerpts from the piece below.

Maybe I should take the time to share what many of US would like you to see. Should it ever at times seem as though WE are against YOU, I assure you it’s a result of YOU defining yourself as the representative for those who are and who always have been against US. The deck has always been stacked against US in this country. With every generation there has been strategic steps taken to oppress, imprison and control US. All we’ve ever wanted was equality and empathy as the historically disenfranchised citizens that we are, in a nation that we’ve contributed to just as much as anyone else who calls America their home.

photos