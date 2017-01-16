Serena Williams Serves Up Total Body Positivity In New Underwear Commercial

Serena Williams Serves Up Total Body Positivity In New Underwear Commercial

In her new Berlei ad, the tennis legend wants for everyone to “Do It For Yourself.”

Glamour's 25th Anniversary Women Of The Year Awards

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty


Serena Williams is serving up total body positivity on her new Berlei underwear commercial.

The theme of the advert is “Do It For Yourself,” and the tennis legend is clear that she all about having fun, dancing her heart out and being confident doing so. 

Werk!

She took her message of self-love to Instagram, writing: “Sometimes we are all so serious and we forget to have fun – and I know that’s me a lot of the time, but it’s so important to have passions in your life that are just for you. I’m so disciplined every day with my training, but when I dance it’s about letting myself go. What do you do for you? #DoItForYourself @berleiaus @berleiusa.”

 

The iconic athlete may still be glowing from her recent engagement to Alexis Ohanian, but she recently stressed that she’s more focused on winning than worrying about wedding plans, USA Today noted.

“I’m just here to play and to win, obviously, but just to play,” the 35-year-old said. 

“[Being engaged has] been really great,” she added. “[But] I’ve said from the beginning I just didn’t want to think about it until after Australia because I was, like, Grand Slams mean a lot to me.”

Staying focused, what’s not to love about that?

