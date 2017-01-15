“The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Cast Discusses Gary With Da Tea’s Uniquely Powerful Gas [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Headkrack brought up a study that resulted in a list of the top most annoying things people do at work that piss off their fellow co-workers. A couple of the things on the list, however, the morning show cast can relate to- because Gary With Da Tea is a major offender!

Click on the audio player to hear the whole hilarious discussion in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

