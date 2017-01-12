Extra Butter: Jamie Foxx Talks Crime Flick ‘Sleepless’ & His Encounter With ‘Thoughtful Thugs’

Your browser does not support iframes.

Jamie Foxx is set to release his latest film, Sleepless, in which he plays a Las Vegas police officer by the name of Vincent Downs. The movie gets turnt up when Downs and his partner (played by T.I.) get caught in a high-stakes web of corrupt cops, internal affairs, and murderous gangsters. After a robbery gone wrong, Downs’ son gets kidnapped and he goes on a mission to get him back.

The movie will have you yelling at the screen, so if you plan on watching, get those jokes ready. I was out in Beverly Hills and caught up with Jamie Foxx and costar Michelle Monaghan for a fun chit-chat. Since the flick has a few fight scenes in a club, I asked Jamie about a fight that happened, allegedly between Lil Wayne’s crew and another crew, when he was in Liv. Jamie went in, calling the fighters “Thoughtful Thugs.”

Check out our Sleepless interview above, in theaters everywhere Friday.