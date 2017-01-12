Pretty In Purple: Kerry Washington In Full Bloom At Television Critics Association

Scandal Actress Kerry Washington appeared at the Television Critics Association on Wednesday night in Pasadena, California. Kerry, who plays the beloved Olivia Pope on the ABC hit show Scandal, showed up wearing a royal purple and floral print dress with matching purple heels.

She definitely added some shine and pop with this getup, providing a summer feel with the shoulder strapped, low cut dress designed by Prabal Gurung. The shoes, designed by Gianvito Rossi, added a nice flair with satin material ankle straps, providing an overall all purple royal look!

Kerry’s pulled back ponytail also complimented her vibrant look, slicked back and held high showing off her flawless make up and beautiful smile.

Is Kerry rocking this floral royal? Let us know in the comments!

