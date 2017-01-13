Taraji P. Henson To Star As Hit Woman In Action-Thriller ‘Proud Mary’

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Taraji P. Henson To Star As Hit Woman In Action-Thriller ‘Proud Mary’

This sounds really good!

16 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
0 reads
Leave a comment

Taraji P. Henson is riding on a wave of success and it just continues to get better. After her scene-stealing turn on the FOX hit series Empire, now in its third season, winning a Golden Globe last year for her role as Cookie Lyon on the show and starring in the current number one film in the country Hidden Figures, she has a lot to be happy about these days. The latest bit of news surrounding Henson involves a role that takes her out of her comfort zone and turns her into an official badass.

CNN Heroes Gala 2016 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty


As first reported by Variety, Taraji P. Henson has been announced as the star of the in-development film Proud Mary. The action-thriller sees Henson taking on the role of a no-holds-barred hit woman, which is a noticeable departure from any of her previous roles in film and television.

The general synopsis of Proud Mary is described as “a hit woman whose life is upturned when she meets a young boy who awakens the maternal instinct she never knew she had.” The film is still in the stages of securing a director, but Screen Gems (the studio behind the film) is hopeful that production will start sometime in April.

In the meantime, it was recently announced at the TCA panel that Taraji’s show Empire was just renewed for a fourth season by FOX. The second half of Empire season 3 will return to FOX on Wednesday, March, 22 at 9pm EST.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2921418/atlanta-season-2-officially-delayed-until-2018/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2921423/phylicia-rashad-rumored-to-join-the-cast-of-marvels-black-panther/

celebrity news , entertainment news , movie news , proud mary movie , Taraji P Henson

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Extra Butter: Jamie Foxx Talks Crime Flick ‘Sleepless’…
 18 hours ago
#WhatsHotOnHot? Obama Out, Mike Tyson Diss Track, Fetty…
 18 hours ago
Three Suspects Charged In Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery
 20 hours ago
Chance The Rapper & The Weeknd Talk Kanye…
 21 hours ago
While You Were Sleeping, Republicans Took These Steps…
 21 hours ago
‘Atlanta’ Season 2 Premiere Reportedly Delayed
 21 hours ago
Did Tank Really Get This Reality Star Pregnant…
 21 hours ago
Khloe Kardashian Would Rather Eat A Fish Eye…
 22 hours ago
Pittsburgh Steelers v Buffalo Bills
LA’s Getting ANOTHER NFL Team!
 22 hours ago
2015 Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival - Day 1
Check Out The Weeknd’s New Video For “Party Monster”
 22 hours ago
Jimmy Fallon Gives Michelle Obama An All-Star Farewell…
 22 hours ago
17 Times Issa Rae Was #BlackGirlMagic Personified
 23 hours ago
Future Fans NEED to Sign this Petty Ass Petition
 1 day ago
Jaden Smith Has A Total Kanye West Moment…
 1 day ago
Soulja Boy’s Home Burglarized After Feud With Chris Brown
 1 day ago
Michael Che Slammed By Woman On A Dating…
 1 day ago
photos