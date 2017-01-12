Entertainment News
Snoop Dogg Prepared To Clown Any “Uncle Tom” Who Performs At Donald Trump’s Inauguration

7 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Snoop Dogg In Concert - Louisville, KY

Via | HipHopDX

A harsh roasting awaits any musician willing to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

In a video uploaded to Instagram this week, Long Beach rapper Snoop Dogg expressed his willingness to verbally sink his teeth into any “jiggaboo” or “Uncle Tom” who performs at Trump’s inauguration.

“So, ain’t nobody gonna perform for Donald Trump, huh? Which one of you jiggaboo-ass niggas gonna be the first one to do it? I’m waiting,” Snoop Dogg said in his video. “I’m gonna roast the fuck out of you Uncle Tom-ass niggas for doing it. Which one of you niggas gonna do it first?”


photos