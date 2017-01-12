Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Hip Hop Bids Farewell To President Barack Obama

7 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

US President Barack Obama delivers his farewell address

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty


Via | HipHopDX

January 20 will see the administration of America’s first ever black president come to an end. President Barack Obama bid farewell to the country he has led for eight years, offering a message of hope at a time when so many are fearful about what is to come from President-elect Donald Trump.

The president built up a lot of good will in the Hip Hop community throughout his two terms in the Oval Office, frequently discussing his favorite artists and inviting them to State dinners held in the White House.

Finish this story [here]

Hip Hop Bids Farewell To President Barack Obama

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Future Fans NEED to Sign this Petty Ass Petition
 2 hours ago
Hip Hop Bids Farewell To President Barack Obama
 7 hours ago
Snoop Dogg Prepared To Clown Any “Uncle Tom”…
 7 hours ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 19 hours ago
5 Reasons We’d Want Jamie Foxx To Save Us
 19 hours ago
‘Being Mary Jane’ Star Raven Goodwin Talks Being…
 22 hours ago
NEW MUSIC: Bankroll Fresh “Truth Be Told” [AUDIO]
 23 hours ago
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
Is Selena Gomez The Weeknd’s Rebound?
 23 hours ago
MEEK MILL TAKES ANOTHER L FALLING DOWN THE…
 1 day ago
AM BUZZ: First Look At Michael Jackson Movie…
 1 day ago
Jay Z Hosts Reign Nightclub
Jeezy Explains The Lyrics To”My President” Before President…
 1 day ago
Twitter Reacts to Donald Trump Allegedly Pulling an…
 1 day ago
Twitter Reacts To President Obama’s Farewell Speech
 1 day ago
#DayPartyCocktales | Kardashian Boutique Hit By Booster ???
 2 days ago
#DayPartyCockTALES| Fetty Waps Sex Tape Has His Comments…
 2 days ago
Is This The REAL REASON For Nicki Minaj…
 2 days ago
photos