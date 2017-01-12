Hip Hop Bids Farewell To President Barack Obama

Via |

January 20 will see the administration of America’s first ever black president come to an end. President Barack Obama bid farewell to the country he has led for eight years, offering a message of hope at a time when so many are fearful about what is to come from President-elect Donald Trump.

The president built up a lot of good will in the Hip Hop community throughout his two terms in the Oval Office, frequently discussing his favorite artists and inviting them to State dinners held in the White House.

