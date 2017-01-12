Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Future Fans NEED to Sign this Petty Ass Petition

2 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Ciara & Future

Future fans still upset about his split with Ciara can sign a petition to throw some big shade. Check out this video:


[Click here to sign the petition!]

Via | HotNewHipHop

Fans can’t stop using Future as a means to annoy Russell Wilson.

The Atlanta Falcons will face off against the Seattle Seahawks this Saturday, and while in no way related to the game, or football in general, Future’s name continues to be brought up — a petition to have the rapper sing the nation anthem at the event being the most recent development.This, of course, all stems from Future’s ex, Ciara, being married to Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. A report earlier this week suggested that the DJ for the Atlanta Falcons would have plenty of Future in rotation, which, if it were to happen, would be the second time that exact strategy has been used against Wilson.

Finish this story [here]

 

 

Future Fans NEED to Sign this Petty Ass Petition

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Future Fans NEED to Sign this Petty Ass Petition
 2 hours ago
Hip Hop Bids Farewell To President Barack Obama
 7 hours ago
Snoop Dogg Prepared To Clown Any “Uncle Tom”…
 7 hours ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 19 hours ago
5 Reasons We’d Want Jamie Foxx To Save Us
 19 hours ago
‘Being Mary Jane’ Star Raven Goodwin Talks Being…
 22 hours ago
NEW MUSIC: Bankroll Fresh “Truth Be Told” [AUDIO]
 23 hours ago
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
Is Selena Gomez The Weeknd’s Rebound?
 23 hours ago
MEEK MILL TAKES ANOTHER L FALLING DOWN THE…
 1 day ago
AM BUZZ: First Look At Michael Jackson Movie…
 1 day ago
Jay Z Hosts Reign Nightclub
Jeezy Explains The Lyrics To”My President” Before President…
 1 day ago
Twitter Reacts to Donald Trump Allegedly Pulling an…
 1 day ago
Twitter Reacts To President Obama’s Farewell Speech
 1 day ago
#DayPartyCocktales | Kardashian Boutique Hit By Booster ???
 2 days ago
#DayPartyCockTALES| Fetty Waps Sex Tape Has His Comments…
 2 days ago
Is This The REAL REASON For Nicki Minaj…
 2 days ago
photos