Future Fans NEED to Sign this Petty Ass Petition

Fans can’t stop using Future as a means to annoy Russell Wilson.
The Atlanta Falcons will face off against the Seattle Seahawks this Saturday, and while in no way related to the game, or football in general, Future’s name continues to be brought up — a petition to have the rapper sing the nation anthem at the event being the most recent development.This, of course, all stems from Future’s ex, Ciara, being married to Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. A report earlier this week suggested that the DJ for the Atlanta Falcons would have plenty of Future in rotation, which, if it were to happen, would be the second time that exact strategy has been used against Wilson.