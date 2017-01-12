Orlando Police Arrest 2 People For Aiding Accused Cop Killer

Investigators believe a fugitive wanted for murder has been receiving help to avoid capture even before he allegedly shot a female Orlando police officer on Monday.

ABC News reports that the Orlando police arrested the niece and the former job supervisor of Markeith Loyd and charged them as accessories after the fact.

Markeith Loyd is the suspect in the murder of Orlando, Florida Police M. SGT. Debra Clayton. Anyone w/info please call 1-800-423-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/PINV0Mgjqt — FBI Most Wanted (@FBIMostWanted) January 10, 2017

The authorities arrested the suspect’s niece, Lakensha Smith-Loyd, on Wednesday.

#BREAKING:Here is the mugshot of Lakensha Smith-Loyd. She is charged with accessory after the fact. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/c33n4nVTgg — Cuthbert Langley (@CLangleyWFTV) January 11, 2017

Smith-Loyd, 27, allegedly obtained money from restaurant supervisor Zarghee Mayan to give her uncle shortly after Loyd, 41, allegedly shot and killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend in December.

The authorities arrested Mayan, 33, on Tuesday for providing food and transportation to Loyd. Mayan told investigators that the fugitive ordered him at gunpoint to driving him to several places after his ex-girlfriend was killed.

Zarghee Mayan arrested. Accused of helping Markeith Loyd hide after the death of Loyd's pregnant gf. #Fox35 pic.twitter.com/ZPBkbK6l2M — Kelly Joyce (@FOX35Kelly) January 11, 2017

According to the news outlet, Mayan said he encountered Loyd as recently as Jan. 7—just days before Master Sgt. Debra Clayton was fatally shot in a shopping center parking lot.

OPD @ChiefJohnMina It is with such a heavy heart that I have to tell you Master Sgt Debra Clayton a 17-year veteran of OPD, died at 7:40 am pic.twitter.com/owWHyuaOtj — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

Multiple law enforcement agencies began a massive manhunt on Monday for Loyd, who previously served time in prison on a federal drug offense.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina vowed to pursue charges against anyone else who is assisting Loyd.

SOURCE: ABC News, Associated Press

SEE ALSO:

Mississippi Murder Suspect Killed By Family He Held Hostage

Fugitive Who Led Double Life For Over 30 Years Is Released From Prison