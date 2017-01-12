Orlando Police Arrest 2 People For Aiding Accused Cop Killer

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Orlando Police Arrest 2 People For Aiding Accused Cop Killer

The authorities vow to put anyone behind bars who is helping the suspect evade capture.

7 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Investigators believe a fugitive wanted for murder has been receiving help to avoid capture even before he allegedly shot a female Orlando police officer on Monday.

ABC News reports that the Orlando police arrested the niece and the former job supervisor of Markeith Loyd and charged them as accessories after the fact.

The authorities arrested the suspect’s niece, Lakensha Smith-Loyd, on Wednesday.

Smith-Loyd, 27, allegedly obtained money from restaurant supervisor Zarghee Mayan to give her uncle shortly after Loyd, 41, allegedly shot and killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend in December.

The authorities arrested Mayan, 33, on Tuesday for providing food and transportation to Loyd. Mayan told investigators that the fugitive ordered him at gunpoint to driving him to several places after his ex-girlfriend was killed.

According to the news outlet, Mayan said he encountered Loyd as recently as Jan. 7—just days before Master Sgt. Debra Clayton was fatally shot in a shopping center parking lot.

Multiple law enforcement agencies began a massive manhunt on Monday for Loyd, who previously served time in prison on a federal drug offense.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina vowed to pursue charges against anyone else who is assisting Loyd.

SOURCE: ABC News, Associated Press

SEE ALSO:

Mississippi Murder Suspect Killed By Family He Held Hostage

Fugitive Who Led Double Life For Over 30 Years Is Released From Prison

Every Time President Obama Has Addressed A Mass Shooting In His Presidency

13 photos Launch gallery

Every Time President Obama Has Addressed A Mass Shooting In His Presidency

Continue reading Every Time President Obama Has Addressed A Mass Shooting In His Presidency

Every Time President Obama Has Addressed A Mass Shooting In His Presidency


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Future Fans NEED to Sign this Petty Ass Petition
 2 hours ago
Hip Hop Bids Farewell To President Barack Obama
 7 hours ago
Snoop Dogg Prepared To Clown Any “Uncle Tom”…
 7 hours ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 19 hours ago
5 Reasons We’d Want Jamie Foxx To Save Us
 19 hours ago
‘Being Mary Jane’ Star Raven Goodwin Talks Being…
 22 hours ago
NEW MUSIC: Bankroll Fresh “Truth Be Told” [AUDIO]
 23 hours ago
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
Is Selena Gomez The Weeknd’s Rebound?
 23 hours ago
MEEK MILL TAKES ANOTHER L FALLING DOWN THE…
 1 day ago
AM BUZZ: First Look At Michael Jackson Movie…
 1 day ago
Jay Z Hosts Reign Nightclub
Jeezy Explains The Lyrics To”My President” Before President…
 1 day ago
Twitter Reacts to Donald Trump Allegedly Pulling an…
 1 day ago
Twitter Reacts To President Obama’s Farewell Speech
 1 day ago
#DayPartyCocktales | Kardashian Boutique Hit By Booster ???
 2 days ago
#DayPartyCockTALES| Fetty Waps Sex Tape Has His Comments…
 2 days ago
Is This The REAL REASON For Nicki Minaj…
 2 days ago
photos