Donald Trump Gets Into Heated Shouting Match With CNN Reporter During Press Conference

During a bizarre and disconcerting press conference hosted by President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday, the reality star slammed CNN and shut down their reporter from asking questions.

According to The Daily Beast, CNN’s Jim Acosta tried to ask Trump a question, but instead was shouted down and told that his company was “fake news!” When Acosta pushed back on Trump and his critique, Trump told Acosta not to be rude and refused to let the veteran journalist talk. Trump spent time during his press event blasting Buzzfeed and CNN for reporting on a document that alleges Russia has “compromising personal and financial information” about him.

Acosta later took to Twitter to reveal that after their verbal spat, incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer threatened to kick him out.

CNN’s Jim @Acosta said on the air that Trump’s team threatened to yank him from press conference if he tried to speak up again. Full quote pic.twitter.com/HphCiByLS2 — Dominic Holden (@dominicholden) January 11, 2017

CNN recently released a statement addressing Trump’s accusations.

“CNN’s decision to publish carefully sourced reporting about the operations of our government is vastly different than Buzzfeed’s decision to publish unsubstantiated memos. The Trump team knows this. They are using Buzzfeed’s decision to deflect from CNN’s reporting, which has been matched by the other major news organizations.

We are fully confident in our reporting. It represents the core of what the First Amendment protects, informing the people of the inner workings of their government; in this case, briefing materials prepared for President Obama and President-elect Trump last week.

We made it clear that we were not publishing any of the details of the 35-page document because we have not corroborated the report’s allegations. Given that members of the Trump transition team have so vocally criticized our reporting, we encourage them to identify, specifically, what they believe to be inaccurate.”

This incident only illuminates the types of attacks against the media we can look forward to during the next four years.

