AM BUZZ: First Look At Michael Jackson Movie Starring A White Man; Chateau Sheree Sued Again & More…

Even in a comedic show, Michael Jackson as a White man is just not funny.

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
First Look At Michael Jackson Movie Starring A White Man

Despite his changing hue due to vitiligo in the latter years of his life, pop king Michael Jackson was a Black man.

But the casting directors of new series ‘Urban Myths,’ seemed to miss that memo when they casted WHITE actor Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson in the eight part series that recreates rumored tales about what celebrities were doing after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Of course, the series is supposed to be comedic. But Black people are very protective over Michael…because…Michael.

You can check out the trailer below:

