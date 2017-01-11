5 Reasons We’d Want Jamie Foxx To Save Us

When it comes to triple threats, Jamie Foxx is a leader in space. The veteran actor stars in the upcoming release Sleepless, in theaters Friday, as a police detective who’s secret life puts his son’s life in danger. Foxx’s character goes to great lengths to save his son and it got us thinking about all the reasons we’d want him to save us.

He’s Hilarious

It doesn’t matter when you became a Jamie Foxx fan, he’s always been funny. From his days as a hotel clerk in his family’s hotel to that time he ruined a fellow comedians career, Jamie is one of the funniest actors and stand-up comics in the game.

He’s Handsome

Let’s call a spade a spade, Jamie Foxx is fine and his finely grown beard definitely helps his swag. Not to mention, he looks damn good in a suit. Who wouldn’t want to see that face after being rescued?

He’s One Hell Of An Actor

Jamie Foxx is so good of an actor, he won an Oscar for his portrayal on Ray Charles and scored a nomination for “Best Supporting Actor” for his role in Collateral. We loved him in smaller roles like Held Up all the way to emotional films like The Amazing Spider Man 2.

He Can Sing

We love a man who can sing and Jamie can surely hold a note while making us laugh at the same damn time. That voice can be totally soothing after a long day of being held hostage.

He’s Humble

When Jamie isn’t saving people in the big screen, he’s saving people in real life. The Sleepless actor saved a man whose car flipped over on the highway. According to reports, Jamie saved the 32-year-old man from a burning car crash. Now that’s a hero!

Sleepless, starring Jamie Foxx, Gabrielle Union and T.I. hits theaters Friday.

RELATED STORIES:

Oh No! Jamie Foxx Involved In Restaurant Fight, Kicked Out

Rumor Has It Jamie Foxx And Katie Holmes Are Getting Married

Also On 97.9 The Beat: