Have You Seen Her? Black Twitter Reacts To Sasha Obama’s Absence From The President’s Farewell Speech

One of the First Daughters was notably missing fromto the American people last night.

When POTUS delivered the emotional message to his kids, “Of all I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad,” Sasha was nowhere to be found–and of course Black Twitter had a field day.

Here are some of the best of the bests:

Y'all were asking where Sasha was. Hopefully she is at home planning her generation's revolution that will not be televised. #SashaObama — Michelle GG (@maker584) January 11, 2017

But for real, where is Sasha Obama? pic.twitter.com/NmxOXkBBqp — Tammi LaTela (@TLaTela) January 11, 2017

Aside from speculations, according to CBS, Sasha was at home because she had an exam at school today. Go figure:

Sasha Obama stayed in D.C. because she has an exam at school tomorrow, a White House official tells CBS News https://t.co/8vqKRurQHX pic.twitter.com/H1Hu1rpG2V — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 11, 2017

RELATED LINKS

Yes We Can. Yes We Did: President Barack Obama Delivers Farewell Speech To America

President Barack Obama Grants 78 Pardons, 153 Commutations

10 Reasons Why We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama

Also On 97.9 The Beat: