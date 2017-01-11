Take All Our Money: Idris Elba Is Raffling Off A Valentine’s Day Date For Charity

Hearthrob and actor Idris Elba has an offer we can’t refuse.

By entering his Omaze charity fundraising campaign, you could win a date with the melanin gawd himself.

“That’s right, love,” Elba said, seducing us with his accent. “Just you and me. No one else around. Just us.”

The money raised will help schoolgirls in Sierra Leone receive access to educational opportunities, and will help us live out our fantasies.

“Now,” Elba says. “We’ll get things started off with cocktails or perhaps champagne. And once we’re feeling comfortable, we can order whatever your heart desires: Maybe some truffles, perhaps some steak, pepper soup and fufu. That’s an African dish. … And for dessert, you can have whatever you want and I mean, whatever you want.”

All fans have to do is visit Omaze’s website and donate for a chance to sit across the table from one of the sexiest men in entertainment.

