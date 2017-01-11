Is Selena Gomez The Weeknd’s Rebound?

Who knows how long this has been going on!

TMZ.com caught The Weeknd and Selena Gomez in Santa Monica acting more like a couple than just friends. The gallery shows various pics of Selena and The Weeknd cozying up and even doing some tongue wrestling!

Do you Abel! Bella Hadid who? Ain’t nothing wrong with it! Oh wait…isn’t Selena good friends with Bella’s sister Gigi? “Did I Do That?” (Steve Urkel voice)

Check outs the lip-lockers on TMZ.com

TMZ.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: