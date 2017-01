Unfortunately, Barack Obama is officially leaving the White House later this month, signaling the end of his 8-year Presidential run and ushering in the new era of Donald Trump. But on Tuesday night, Barack & his family had one last final goodbye to say to the nation in his Presidential farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

In front a sold out McCormick Place, Barack took the stage to a thunderous applause, delivering a speech that touched on his past accomplishments in the 8 years, remaining threats to our democracy, the future, & more. Here’s an excerpt from the speech:

