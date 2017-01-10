News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

The Buzz Live: Miss Robbie & Tim Talk Season 4 Of ‘Welcome To Sweetie Pies’

Miss Robbie and Tim Norman talk about season 4 of "Welcome To Sweetie Pies on The Buzz Live."

17 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Miss Robbie and her son Tim Norman are one of our favorite mother/son duos and they’re back for another season of the beloved OWN series ‘Welcome To Sweetie Pies.”

We caught up with Miss Robbie and Tim on today’s episode of “The Buzz Live,” where they opened up about what we can expect from their kitchen this time around, Tim’s new girlfriend/ former ‘Basketball Wives’ star Jennifer Williams and Miss Robbie’s love for reality TV.

Catch ‘Welcome To Sweetie Pies’ every Saturday at 9/8c on OWN.

RELATED STORIES:

The Buzz Live: Yandy Smith-Harris Sets The Record Straight About Her Marriage To Mendeecees

The Buzz Live: Joe Sings His Classic &amp; Talks New Album ‘My Name Is Joe’

Miss Robbie , Sweetie Pies , Tim Norman

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jay Z Hosts Reign Nightclub
Jeezy Explains The Lyrics To”My President” Before President…
 4 hours ago
#DayPartyCocktales | Kardashian Boutique Hit By Booster ???
 17 hours ago
#DayPartyCocktales | Breezy vs Soulja Fight to Take…
 17 hours ago
#DayPartyCockTALES| Fetty Waps Sex Tape Has His Comments…
 18 hours ago
Is This The REAL REASON For Nicki Minaj…
 21 hours ago
Big Sean And Fabolous Perform On Hip Hop Nation At SiriusXM Studios
Big Sean Announces ‘SNL’ Debut and New Tour…
 21 hours ago
You Won’t Believe What Kodak Black Said To…
 23 hours ago
Is Lamar Odom Headed Back To The NBA…
 23 hours ago
AM BUZZ: Kim, Kanye, Jay & Bey Reunite…
 1 day ago
Jamie Foxx Addresses Rumors He Was Beat Up…
 1 day ago
Mike Tyson Drops A Diss Track To Soulja Boy
 1 day ago
The Game Will Get A Do-Over In $7M…
 1 day ago
106 & Party
MIGOS ‘BAD AND BOUJEE” TOPS CHARTS
 1 day ago
Kim Kardashian’s Paris Robbery Might Have Been An…
 2 days ago
The True Meaning Of #HiddenFences
 2 days ago
Real 92.3's The Real Show
Kap G’s New Song Sparks Next Challenge
 2 days ago
photos