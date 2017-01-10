The Buzz Live: Miss Robbie & Tim Talk Season 4 Of ‘Welcome To Sweetie Pies’

Miss Robbie and her son Tim Norman are one of our favorite mother/son duos and they’re back for another season of the beloved OWN series ‘Welcome To Sweetie Pies.”

We caught up with Miss Robbie and Tim on today’s episode of “The Buzz Live,” where they opened up about what we can expect from their kitchen this time around, Tim’s new girlfriend/ former ‘Basketball Wives’ star Jennifer Williams and Miss Robbie’s love for reality TV.

Catch ‘Welcome To Sweetie Pies’ every Saturday at 9/8c on OWN.

