Q-Jay For a Day: Jay Hill Co-Hosts The Ko Show [VIDEO]

17 hours ago

New year, new goals!

Last year we put a call out for the hottest announcers and aspiring radio personalities to show us their best in 60 seconds. After much consideration, congrats are in order for Jay Hill (@mr_jayhill) who kicked off our “Q-Jay for a Day” contest as the first winner, co-hosting the Ko Show with Konan and Persia Nicole.

Press up top for behind-the-scenes talk and keep scrolling below for an exclusive Facebook Live session featuring Jay’s QOTD.

