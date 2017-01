Did you happen to catch Fetty Wap’s sex tape?

Well a lot of people did and clearly he ain’t working with much in it because as of late in his comment section. . .It’s been going down like this:

Meanwhile in #FettyWap's comments 😩 (see previous post) A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 10, 2017 at 10:44am PST

Lol. Damn Fetty!

Catch The Day Party weekdays beginning at 3pm!

Also On 97.9 The Beat: