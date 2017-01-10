DayPartyCocktales | Breezy vs Soulja Fight to Take Place in Dubai ??

There goes my press pass…..sigh

Via | HHDX

While an exact location hasn’t yet been set for the boxing match between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy, one thing is looking certain, and that is the fight won’t take place in the United States.

According to TMZ, there are rules and regulations in place (including a mandatory drug test for amateur fighters) that would block such a fight from going down on U.S. soil.

Instead, Dubai has been thrown around as a possible location for the fight between the newly feuding duo. The lavish United Arab Emirates city was named as an option after Las Vegas was shot down as a hosting location.

