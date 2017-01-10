We’re Here For The #TyreseChallenge Even If Tyrese Isn’t

is a treasure trove of inspirational gems. From luxurious trips to Turks and Caicos to relaxing moments in his home spa, there isn’t a dry moment on the Fast & Furious star’s page, which makes it the perfect target for the next big social media challenge.

Comedian Deon Cole is going viral after starting the #TyreseChallenge. While Tyrese doesn’t think it’s funny anymore, we haven’t stopped laughing and neither has celebs like Kevin Hart. Big Tigger, Tank and more.

Please stop it's not funny anymore A photo posted by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Jan 9, 2017 at 7:53pm PST

We could tell you what the challenge is all about, or you can watch it (and totally get it) as soon as you hit the play button, below:

Kevin Hart

#tyresechallenge #deoncole #deoncoleslaw #justakidfromthechi #aintyouthatcomedian @tyrese #tyrese A video posted by Deon Cole (@deoncole) on Jan 6, 2017 at 6:56am PST

Tank

I know you've been waiting on this one!..😂😂😂😂 #tyresechallenge #RnBMoney #TheGeneral A video posted by Tank (@therealtank) on Jan 9, 2017 at 6:31pm PST

Kevin Hart

Nailed it 😂😂😂😂😂 #TyreseChallenge A video posted by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Jan 9, 2017 at 2:30pm PST

Gary Owen

Decided to take part in the #tyresechallenge hopefully I did it justice @deoncole #DeepThoughtsThatConfuseMe #CocaColaKid #GetSome A video posted by Gary Owen (@garyowencomedy) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:43pm PST

Lance Gross

Part 1 of 2 #tyresechallenge #wishihadastarbucksandnightclubimthebackyardtho #successfulassshit #loveyabrobro @deoncole @tyrese A video posted by lancegross (@lancegross) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Part 2 of 2 #tyresechallenge #wishihadastarbucksandnightclubimthebackyardtho #successfulassshit #loveyabrobro @deoncole @tyrese A video posted by lancegross (@lancegross) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:40am PST

Big Tigger

#PressPlay▶️ #tyresechallenge @tyrese @deoncole #Capricorns 😂😂😂 A video posted by Big Tigger (@bigtiggershow) on Jan 9, 2017 at 5:17pm PST

RELATED STORIES:

Tyrese And Tank Go At It Like High School Girls On Instagram

Kevin Hart Talks ‘What Now,’ Crushing On Halle Berry & Dethroning Seinfeld

Also On 97.9 The Beat: