News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

We’re Here For The #TyreseChallenge Even If Tyrese Isn’t

Everyone is talking about the #TyreseChallenge and here's why...

7 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

The 33rd Annual UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Tyrese’s Instagram account is a treasure trove of inspirational gems. From luxurious trips to Turks and Caicos to relaxing moments in his home spa, there isn’t a dry moment on the Fast & Furious star’s page, which makes it the perfect target for the next big social media challenge.

Comedian Deon Cole is going viral after starting the #TyreseChallenge. While Tyrese doesn’t think it’s funny anymore, we haven’t stopped laughing and neither has celebs like Kevin Hart. Big Tigger, Tank and more.

Please stop it's not funny anymore

A photo posted by TYRESE (@tyrese) on

We could tell you what the challenge is all about, or you can watch it (and totally get it) as soon as you hit the play button, below:

Kevin Hart

#tyresechallenge #deoncole #deoncoleslaw #justakidfromthechi #aintyouthatcomedian @tyrese #tyrese

A video posted by Deon Cole (@deoncole) on

Tank

I know you've been waiting on this one!..😂😂😂😂 #tyresechallenge #RnBMoney #TheGeneral

A video posted by Tank (@therealtank) on

Kevin Hart

Nailed it 😂😂😂😂😂 #TyreseChallenge

A video posted by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

Gary Owen

Lance Gross

Big Tigger

#PressPlay▶️ #tyresechallenge @tyrese @deoncole #Capricorns 😂😂😂

A video posted by Big Tigger (@bigtiggershow) on

RELATED STORIES:

Tyrese And Tank Go At It Like High School Girls On Instagram

Kevin Hart Talks ‘What Now,’ Crushing On Halle Berry & Dethroning Seinfeld

Kevin Hart , Tyrese

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Big Sean And Fabolous Perform On Hip Hop Nation At SiriusXM Studios
Big Sean Announces ‘SNL’ Debut and New Tour…
 6 hours ago
You Won’t Believe What Kodak Black Said To…
 8 hours ago
Is Lamar Odom Headed Back To The NBA…
 9 hours ago
Jamie Foxx Addresses Rumors He Was Beat Up…
 10 hours ago
Mike Tyson Drops A Diss Track To Soulja Boy
 11 hours ago
The Game Will Get A Do-Over In $7M…
 11 hours ago
106 & Party
MIGOS ‘BAD AND BOUJEE” TOPS CHARTS
 13 hours ago
Kim Kardashian’s Paris Robbery Might Have Been An…
 22 hours ago
The True Meaning Of #HiddenFences
 1 day ago
Real 92.3's The Real Show
Kap G’s New Song Sparks Next Challenge
 1 day ago
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
French Montana Hints at a new Project with…
 1 day ago
“RHOAS9” Recap: Kenya’s Ex Boo Goes Full On Stalker
 2 days ago
T.I. Avoids Divorce By Not Signing Papers By Deadline
 2 days ago
Hip Hop Week In Review: Chris Brown vs.…
 2 days ago
Rappers Bid For Nicki’s Goodies
 2 days ago
Sources Claim Bobby Brown Suffered Serious Health Issues…
 2 days ago
photos