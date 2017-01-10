We’re Here For The #TyreseChallenge Even If Tyrese Isn’t

0 reads Leave a comment
Tyrese’s Instagram account is a treasure trove of inspirational gems. From luxurious trips to Turks and Caicos to relaxing moments in his home spa, there isn’t a dry moment on the Fast & Furious star’s page, which makes it the perfect target for the next big social media challenge.
Comedian Deon Cole is going viral after starting the #TyreseChallenge. While Tyrese doesn’t think it’s funny anymore, we haven’t stopped laughing and neither has celebs like Kevin Hart. Big Tigger, Tank and more.
We could tell you what the challenge is all about, or you can watch it (and totally get it) as soon as you hit the play button, below:
Kevin Hart
Tank
Kevin Hart
Gary Owen
Lance Gross
Big Tigger
