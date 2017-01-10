News & Gossip
It's A Family Affair: Get A Seat At The Table For An Intimate Conversation Between Beyoncé And Solange

5 hours ago

It’s no secret that Solange is a style icon and the sister-friend that most Black women desire. So what do you get when you photograph the Texan born beauty and have her big sister, Beyoncé conduct the interview?

#BlackGirlMagic, of course.

Last year, she stepped into her greatness and gave us, A Seat At The Table, where she invited us into the church of Black sisterhood. The Texan beauty continues to illustrate her creativity through her performances, business ventures, and of course, fashion.

Beyoncé has been a huge fan of her sisters album, supporting her work on Saturday Night Live and more. At the beginning of the interview, Beyoncé tells her sister, “I’m so happy to interview you because, clearly, I’m your biggest fan and I’m super proud of you.” While in the past, the two have often been compared to one another unnecessarily by the media, the interview is a great example of what the duo can create when working with one another.

The interview has a broad, yet intimate range, with Solange talking about her childhood, what influences her, and reveals some facts that even has Queen Bey admit, “I didn’t know that.

Solange also talked about the importance of being in control of her voice and image, something she learned from her mother, Tina Knowles.

“If she conjured up an idea, there was not one element of that idea that she was not going to have her hand in. She was not going to hand that over to someone. And I think it’s been an interesting thing to navigate, especially watching you do the same in all aspects of your work: Society labels that a control freak, an obsessive woman, or someone who has an inability to trust her team or to empower other people to do the work, which is completely untrue. There’s no way to succeed without having a team and all of the moving parts that help bring it into life. But I do have—and I’m unafraid to say it—a very distinctive, clear vision of how I want to present myself and my body and my voice and my perspective.”

The interview also lets you see the beauty of Solange, with an effortless editorial of Solange giving us banging beauty shots and high-fashion photographs that look like she was literally just sitting there.

Solange also gets real and tells us some interesting things some things about her that you might now know, like her love for Real Housewives Of Atlanta, “I watch it religiously, and I am in stitches the whole time,” or the fact she’s always on the Internet, “I don’t know. I love connecting people. I love introducing people to other people who are doing incredible work in the world.

Read this must-read interview, here.

