Kim Kardashian’s Paris Robbery Might Have Been An Inside Job

Scary new details emerge.

18 hours ago

Bella Ramalho
Balmain : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017

Source: Dominique Charriau / Getty


New details are emerging regarding Kim Kardashian‘s shocking October 3rd robbery after it was revealed that one of 17 suspects arrested in connection with the heist works for the limo company that the Kardashian-Jenner family uses during trips to Paris.

According to the French paper, Le Monde, the chauffeur was the last person to drive Kardashian before she the October 3 incident which resulted in the reality star being robbed of an estimated $10 million worth of jewelry in her Paris hotel room.

Police are now trying to determine if the driver was responsible for passing on information of Kardashian’s whereabouts to the assailants.

The progression of the case comes days after Kardashian opened up about her robbery in a Keeping Up With The Kardashians promo in which the star said, “They were going to shoot me in the back.” Adding, “There was no way out. It makes me so upset to think about.”


While Kardashian is still clearly struggling with the memory of that infamous night, her French lawyer, Jean Veil told France 2 TV that his client is “very happy, very satisfied and to a certain extent reassured by the efficiency of the French police.”

While this case is clearly far from over, it is good to hear that progress is being made, and Kim is closer to finding closure following this terrifying incident.

SOURCE: Le Monde

 

 

