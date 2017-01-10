You Won’t Believe What Kodak Black Said To Threaten Lil Wayne

Just last month, he took to Twitter to declare that he’s the best rapper alive over Lil Wayne and now he’s sending threats to the veteran rapper. In lieu of Soulja Boy and Chris Brown‘s beef heading to a boxing match, Kodak challenged the Young Money CEO to meet him in the ring, XXL reports.

He said in a new video, “Ay listen here man. Tell Lil Wayne fight me, know what I’m saying. We finna get in the ring, we finna fight — me and Lil Wayne. I’m finna knock that stupid a– n—a out. And if he whoop me, he the best rapper alive, ya heard me?”

He continued on while in the studio with A Boogie, saying, “Tell Lil Wayne fight me in the ring. And I’m gon’ beat his stupid a– and I bet everything on it. Since Soulja Boy and Chris Brown doing it, I don’t even need no trainer. I don’t need Floyd Mayweather, Adrien Broner,” Black rants. “I’m finna beat Lil Wayne stupid a–, watch!”

Kodak then posted another random clip to Twitter, saying, “Lil Wayne can eat my a–.”

Kodak Black says "Lil Wayne can Eat my ASS" pic.twitter.com/5KiTHnmDge — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) January 9, 2017

A few months back, Wayne revealed that he had no idea who Kodak Black, Lil Yachty or Lil Uzi Vert was. Maybe this will grab his attention.

SOURCE: XXL