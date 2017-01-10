The Game Will Get A Do-Over In $7M Sexual Assault Case After All

Via |

LOS ANGELES, CA – The Game has been given a re-trial in the case where he was ordered to pay $7 million to a woman who alleged he sexually assaulted her.

According to Bossip, a judge ruled this week that the case can go to re-trial after initially ruling that The Game could not get a second chance.

The Compton rapper first filed the request for re-trial last month saying that the $7.13 million he owed to Priscilla Rainey was “monstrously excessive.” His lawyer also said that his client missed one of the hearings due to a toothache. Rainey, a contestant on his She Got Game reality show, filed the initial suit claiming that The Game forcibly grabbed her private parts during an after-hours date.

The first hearing in the re-trial is set for January 26.

Finish this story [here]

Also On 97.9 The Beat: