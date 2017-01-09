Music
LOL: Watch Donald Glover Laugh At Reporter Who Mispronounced ‘Migos’ & ‘Bad & Boujee’

We all watched as Donald Glover‘s show Atlanta won “Best TV Series” last night at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards. He took the stage and thanked Migos (of all people) in a random, but honest, shoutout about how much he loves their hit song “Bad and Boujee.” You can imagine the field day Twitter had with that one.

“I really wanna thank the Migos, not for being in the show, but for making ‘Bad and Boujee.’ Like that’s the best song ever,” he said of the rap group and the infectious track. However, the real gem came when Glover stepped backstage to reflect on the win: a reporter mispronounced “Migos” and the name of the song and it was hilarious.

Calling the trio “My-gose,” Glover couldn’t help but laugh a little before correcting her and revealing “Bad and Boujee” is a great song to have sex to. “They’re not here, so it’s fine. I won’t tell them,” he joked. On a more serious note, he called the Migos “the Beatles of this generation” then said, “There’s no better song to have sex to.”

Listen to the reporter’s hilarious fuck up in the clip above, plus some great Golden Globe red carpet moments below.

photos