The Russ Parr Morning Show

Your browser does not support iframes.

Hidden Figures was the number one movie in America this weekend, and there’s a good reason for that. Click on the audio player to hear more on this on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

Follow @RussParrShow

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Also On 97.9 The Beat: