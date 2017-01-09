News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Viral Video Of Mom Forcing Her Daughter To Fight Causes Outrage

The footage is slightly graphic.

4 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
16 reads
Leave a comment

School fights between high school girls are not what they used to be.

These days, things are way more violent and some parents are instigators rather than the saviors. That was the case for a viral video that made its rounds on the internet, showing an older woman standing near two girls fighting.

In the clip, the girls come to serious blows and the older woman shouts, “beat that a**” and “Get her hair then. Don’t get up! Don’t let her get up!” The mom continued to egg her daughter on as the young girl grabbed a fistful of the other girl’s hair before punching her in the face repeatedly.

The video made its way to World Star Hip Hop, where the comments varied from “not a bad scrap though…” to many people just coming for the mom’s parenting skills or lack thereof, writing, “This is sad.”

Check out the video of the unidentified girls coming to blows. Thoughts?

Hip-Pop's Celeb Parents (PHOTOS)

21 photos Launch gallery

Hip-Pop's Celeb Parents (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Hip-Pop’s Celeb Parents (PHOTOS)

Hip-Pop's Celeb Parents (PHOTOS)

Fight , Girl Fight , mom , street fight , video

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Real 92.3's The Real Show
Kap G’s New Song Sparks Next Challenge
 2 mins ago
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
French Montana Hints at a new Project with…
 43 mins ago
“RHOAS9” Recap: Kenya’s Ex Boo Goes Full On Stalker
 16 hours ago
T.I. Avoids Divorce By Not Signing Papers By Deadline
 23 hours ago
Hip Hop Week In Review: Chris Brown vs.…
 24 hours ago
Rappers Bid For Nicki’s Goodies
 1 day ago
Sources Claim Bobby Brown Suffered Serious Health Issues…
 1 day ago
Lil’ Mo Shares That She Suffered A Loss…
 1 day ago
Basketball Star, J.R. Smith And Wife Reveal News…
 1 day ago
New Film Documents Journey Of Oprah Winfrey Leadership…
 1 day ago
PHARRELL “RUNNIN” ON ‘ELLEN”
 2 days ago
Meagan Good And Keri Hilson Star In Lifetime Movie
 2 days ago
Highlights From The Obamas Final White House Party
 2 days ago
Ray J Opens Up About Guilt From Whitney…
 2 days ago
62nd San Sebastian Film Festival
Dak or Ezekiel for MVP? Denzel Washington Weighs…
 3 days ago
YG
YG Reportedly Getting Sued For “Who Do You…
 3 days ago
photos