Viral Video Of Mom Forcing Her Daughter To Fight Causes Outrage

School fights between high school girls are not what they used to be.

These days, things are way more violent and some parents are instigators rather than the saviors. That was the case for a viral video that made its rounds on the internet, showing an older woman standing near two girls fighting.

In the clip, the girls come to serious blows and the older woman shouts, “beat that a**” and “Get her hair then. Don’t get up! Don’t let her get up!” The mom continued to egg her daughter on as the young girl grabbed a fistful of the other girl’s hair before punching her in the face repeatedly.

The video made its way to World Star Hip Hop, where the comments varied from “not a bad scrap though…” to many people just coming for the mom’s parenting skills or lack thereof, writing, “This is sad.”

Check out the video of the unidentified girls coming to blows. Thoughts?