Photo by

Girls High School Basketball Team Discovers Black Dummy Hanging In Dressing Room

Clark, New Jersey School District officials are investigating the incident and vow to take action if necessary.

9 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
A New Jersey girls high school basketball team found a black dummy hanging from its neck by a string in their changing room on Saturday, MyCentralJersey.com reports.

The Plainfield High School team, which comes from a community that is 50 percent African-American, was visiting Arthur L. Johnson High School in Clark, New Jersey, a predominantly White community, the news outlet explained.


Plainfield’s head coach Keshon Bennett confirmed to MyCentralJersey.com that the dummy was in the changing room when his team arrived to playing the game, which they lost 64-20. After the match ended, they departed quickly.

On the other side, Johnson High School’s coach Joe Marino told the news outlet Saturday afternoon that he was unaware of the incident.

School officials, however, learned about what happened and launched a probe.

“The Clark Board Education and the Clark Community does not condone any demonstrations of intolerance,” said Edward Grande, superintendent of Clark Public Schools. He said the school board will take appropriate action following its investigation.

Johnson High School officials said they are also investigating the incident.

SOURCE: MyCentralJersey.com

