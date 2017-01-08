Meet Gabriela! American Girl’s 2017 Girl Of The Year Doll

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Meet Gabriela! American Girl’s 2017 Girl Of The Year Doll

Gabriela McBride is a dancer and poet, and is working to overcome stuttering.

13 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
8 reads
Leave a comment

American Girl is making company history: For the first time since 2001, their Girl Of The Year Doll is Black. The doll was recently announced on ABC’s Good Morning America.

The doll—Gabriela McBride—is a dancer and poet, and is working to overcome stuttering. According to GMA, the 18-inch doll, which has brown eyes and curly dark brown hair, costs around $120 and is available in stores and online.

Meet Gabriela McBride—our new Girl of the Year! She’s a true talent who gets creative for a cause. #GOTY2017

A photo posted by American Girl (@americangirlbrand) on

Gabriella comes with a dance barre, rehearsal and dance outfits, headphones and a microphone and is accompanied with a book, “Gabriela,” by Teresa E. Harris. In the book, Gabriela fights to save her beloved community arts center from being destroyed and gains confidence by developing her voice through her poetry.

In addition to the books and doll, American Girl is partnering with Scholastic to release a curriculum program, Express Yourself, to teach poetry to students. The program will feature a poetry contest for kids to celebrate National Poetry Month in April.

“The goal has always been to be able to create mirrors and windows for girls to see either a direct reflection of themselves or a window into a life or a culture that may be different from their own,” Stephanie Spanos, an American Girl spokesperson told The Daily News.

“Overall, we’re just really proud to feature a diverse and inclusive set of dolls.”

But over the years, American Girl, which is owned by Mattel, hasn’t been the most diverse. Out of the last 20 dolls in the company’s Historical/”BeForever” line, only six have been girls of color, three being Black, the Daily News pointed out. 

But either way, having a doll that our girls can see themselves in is still incredibly important. Expect to see more Gabriela products and books this spring.

RELATED NEWS:

Wha Gwaan? This Jamaican Patois Speaking Baby Doll Is Everything

#BlackBoyJoy: Colin Kaepernick Donates Massive Shoe Collection To Bay Area Homeless Shelters

Dear Mama: Thank You For Buying Me Nothing But Black Dolls

American girl , Black dolls

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
“RHOAS9” Recap: Kenya’s Ex Boo Goes Full On Stalker
 8 hours ago
T.I. Avoids Divorce By Not Signing Papers By Deadline
 15 hours ago
Hip Hop Week In Review: Chris Brown vs.…
 16 hours ago
Rappers Bid For Nicki’s Goodies
 16 hours ago
Sources Claim Bobby Brown Suffered Serious Health Issues…
 18 hours ago
Lil’ Mo Shares That She Suffered A Loss…
 18 hours ago
Basketball Star, J.R. Smith And Wife Reveal News…
 20 hours ago
New Film Documents Journey Of Oprah Winfrey Leadership…
 20 hours ago
PHARRELL “RUNNIN” ON ‘ELLEN”
 1 day ago
Meagan Good And Keri Hilson Star In Lifetime Movie
 2 days ago
Highlights From The Obamas Final White House Party
 2 days ago
Ray J Opens Up About Guilt From Whitney…
 2 days ago
62nd San Sebastian Film Festival
Dak or Ezekiel for MVP? Denzel Washington Weighs…
 3 days ago
YG
YG Reportedly Getting Sued For “Who Do You…
 3 days ago
Lil Wayne
Birdman Says Lil Wayne’s “Carter V” Is “Definitely…
 3 days ago
So Low: Soulja Boy Involves Baby Royalty In…
 4 days ago
photos