TREND REPORT: Winter Wonderland And Princess Perfection At The 74th Annual Golden Globes

The fashion and style at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards did not disappoint. Stars wore dresses that flowed with fashion and were a winter wonderland of white and silver. There was a pink party on the red carpet, while princess gowns ruled. Stars gave us lots of shoulder sexy Get in depth to what’s trending on the 74th Annual Golden Globe red carpet.

LET YOUR HANDS DO THE TALKING

Start a conversation with bold and beautiful accessories. If last year was all about statement necklaces, it’s now time to let your hands do the talking with blingy rings and bold bracelets.shined bright with diamond and platinum rings, whilepaid tribute to the 2017 color of the year, with emerald jewels. The matching bracelets on both hands will without a doubt give them something to talk about. ‘Tis the season where more is better, so layer your jewelry and say yes to a ring on every finger.

Perfecting the swoosh #GoldenGlobes… A video posted by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Jan 8, 2017 at 4:35pm PST

A dress that flows allows for a fabulous twirl but also makes a grand entrance. Lily Collins was a dream in a rose gold Zuhair Murad gown.

Yep, we're doing pants, Baby! #reidtheredcarpet #goldenglobesgirl #goldenglobes #staytunedformore @melissahibbert @iamhdiddy A video posted by Jacque Reid (@jacquereid) on Jan 8, 2017 at 12:21pm PST

Correspondent Jacque Reid gave us evening wear in jumpsuit form, with a beautiful scalloped neckline, the satin cape set off the look and made it red carpet ready.

WINTER WONDERLAND

It was a winter wonderland with dresses that twinkled, white ensembles, and beautiful silver gowns.showed us how it’s done in a Spring 2016 Zuhair Murad fitted dress, where she did head to toe sequin, see-through, sparkle and shine in a sexy and high-fashion manner. The dress is tailored perfectly at her ankles.

sparkled in a silver sequin,bugle bead gown, which reflected the light from the cameras, fabulously. Loving the stylish ear cuff!

Winter white was definitely trending in 2016 and shows no sign of going away anytime soon.looked glamorous in this beautifulbeaded gown. Sequins and shine remain queen of the carpet.shined in this 1920’s inspired dress.

With metallics definitely being a trend, gold continues to prove to be the most popular red carpet choice.shined in a floraldress, decked out with detail and design.

Quantico actresswas glam in this goldendress. Talk about sexy and stylish!

dazzled in a goldenFall 2016 peplum, high neck gown. She looked so classy and chic in this ethereal and elegant ensemble. I’m loving this shade of gold as well and stars like, that also opted for a more muted metallic.

Pink is hard to wear on the red carpet, but some of your favorite celebrities took the risk.wore a bold pink dress whilegave it a go in Gucci.

Award season is the perfect time to go big with your evening wear and many stars didn’t hold back with a princess gown. Whether it was a long train or crinoline to perfect a couture look, the dresses were fit for fashion. Olivia Culpo wore Zuhair Murad Fall 2016 and won. The silhouette, cut, pattern, and embellishments are just an overall win.

Her makeup complimented the look, loving that lip! Atlanta actress,wore an all black dress, playing with velvet , for an on-trend look and a little sexy side boob action.

MENSWEAR MAGIC

The men really showed out on the red carpet.was a winner in this chocolate Gucci suit.did not disappoint in his tux. So sexy!

Beauties, what red carpet trend from the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards are you feeling the most? Take our poll below.

TREND REPORT: From Politicizing Pantsuits To Substituting Metallics For Nude, The Top 5 Styles Of 2016

UNPOPULAR OPINION: I’m Sick Of The See-Through Trend

GET THE LOOK: Lupita Nyong’o Dazzles In Duro Olowu At Elle’s Women In Hollywood Event