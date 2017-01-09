News & Gossip
TREND REPORT: Winter Wonderland And Princess Perfection At The 74th Annual Golden Globes

The fashion and style at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards did not disappoint. Stars wore dresses that flowed with fashion and were a winter wonderland of white and silver. There was a pink party on the red carpet, while princess gowns ruled. Stars gave us lots of shoulder sexy  Get in depth to what’s trending on the 74th Annual Golden Globe red carpet.

LET YOUR HANDS DO THE TALKING

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Start a conversation with bold and beautiful accessories. If last year was all about statement necklaces, it’s now time to let your hands do the talking with blingy rings and bold bracelets. Tracee Ellis Ross shined bright with diamond and platinum rings, while Blake Lively paid tribute to the 2017 color of the year, with emerald jewels. The matching bracelets on both hands will without a doubt give them something to talk about. ‘Tis the season where more is better, so layer your jewelry and say yes to a ring on every finger.

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

FLOWING INTO FASHION

Perfecting the swoosh #GoldenGlobes…

A video posted by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on

A dress that flows allows for a fabulous twirl but also makes a grand entrance. Lily Collins was a dream in a rose gold Zuhair Murad gown.

Correspondent Jacque Reid gave us evening wear in jumpsuit form, with a beautiful scalloped neckline, the satin cape set off the look and made it red carpet ready.

 

WINTER WONDERLAND

Moet & Chandon At The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Red Carpet

It was a winter wonderland with dresses that twinkled, white ensembles, and beautiful silver gowns. Tracee Ellis Ross showed us how it’s done in a Spring 2016 Zuhair Murad fitted dress, where she did head to toe sequin, see-through, sparkle and shine in a sexy and high-fashion manner. The dress is tailored perfectly at her ankles.

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Regina King sparkled in a silver sequin, Romana Keveza bugle bead gown, which reflected the light from the cameras, fabulously. Loving the stylish ear cuff!

NBC's '74th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Arrivals

Winter white was definitely trending in 2016 and shows no sign of going away anytime soon. Issa Rae looked glamorous in this beautiful Christian Siriano beaded gown. Sequins and shine remain queen of the carpet. Gina Rodriguez shined in this 1920’s inspired dress.

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty


GOING GOLDEN

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

With metallics definitely being a trend, gold continues to prove to be the most popular red carpet choice. Kerry Washington shined in a floral Dolce and Gabbana dress, decked out with detail and design.

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra was glam in this golden Ralph Lauren dress. Talk about sexy and stylish!

US-ENTERTAINMENT-GOLDEN-GLOBE-ARRIVALS

Chrissy Teigen dazzled in a golden Marchesa Fall 2016 peplum, high neck gown. She looked so classy and chic in this ethereal and elegant ensemble. I’m loving this shade of gold as well and stars like Naomie Harris, that also opted for a more muted metallic.

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

PINK PARTY

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Pink is hard to wear on the red carpet, but some of your favorite celebrities took the risk. Angela Basset wore a bold pink dress while Zoe Saldana gave it a go in Gucci.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-GOLDEN-GLOBE-ARRIVALS

PRINCESS PERFECTION

Award season is the perfect time to go big with your evening wear and many stars didn’t hold back with a princess gown. Whether it was a long train or crinoline to perfect a couture look, the dresses were fit for fashion. Olivia Culpo wore Zuhair Murad Fall 2016 and won. The silhouette, cut, pattern, and embellishments are just an overall win.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-GOLDEN-GLOBE-ARRIVALS

Her makeup complimented the look, loving that lip! Atlanta actress, Zazie Beetz wore an all black dress, playing with velvet, for an on-trend look and a little sexy side boob action.

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

MENSWEAR MAGIC

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

The men really showed out on the red carpet. Donald Glover was a winner in this chocolate Gucci suit. Trevante Rhodes did not disappoint in his tux. So sexy!

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Beauties, what red carpet trend from the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards are you feeling the most? Take our poll below.


