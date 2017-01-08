Hip Hop Week In Review: Chris Brown vs. Soulja Boy, Nicki Minaj Breaks Up With Meek Mill & Ricky Harris Funeral Fight

Via |

This week in Hip Hop, Soulja Boy starts off 2017 beefing with Chris Brown. Nicki Minaj confirms her breakup with Meek Mill and a fight involving Snoop Dogg reportedly breaks out at Ricky Harris’ funeral.

Soulja Boy & Chris Brown Get Ready To Rumble

Two days into the year, Soulja Boy starts some mess with Chris Brown, accusing him of dialing him up for liking a picture of his ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, and wanting to fight.

Chris Brown, of course, denies he ever called him and offers Big Soulja a “grown man ass whopping” while dragging Kae in the process.

This whole ordeal caused Chris and Kae to start beefing. He snapped back at her Instagram comment and admitted to busting down all of her friends while asking, “HOW DO WE KNOW YOU AGAIN?”

Back to Soulja and Chris. The two are now slated to fight in an official boxing match. Soulja brought Breezy’s daughter Royalty into the equation and Breezy is pissed.

