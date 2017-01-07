#BlackBoyJoy: Colin Kaepernick Donates Massive Shoe Collection To Bay Area Homeless Shelters

The 49ers quarterback also continues to donate $100K a month to organizations that help communities in need.

San Francisco 49ers v San Diego Chargers

Source: Harry How / Getty


The holidays may be over, but San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is still in a really giving mood—he recently donated hundreds of pairs of his sneakers to local homeless shelters in the Bay Area.

A video created by Kaepernick’s organization Know Your Rights Camp shows him donating his pristine Nike, Air Max, Jordan’s, and Timberland’s collection to those in need.

And the 29-year-old’s had plenty of shoes to choose from given the huge collection he’s amassed over the years. A 2015 CBS Sports report stated that Kaepernick has so many shoes that he has to house them in his garage.

According to Vibeamong the shelters and orphanages Kaepernick donated to were BOSS (Building Opportunities For Self-Sufficiency), Berkeley Men’s Shelter and the Dorothy Day House. 

But this is just Kaepernick doing what he does best: Giving back to communities in need.

Last October, he vowed to donate $100K month until the start of this 2017-2018 season. According to the Sacramento Bee, since that announcement, he’s donated to a range of organizations and individuals including nutrition programs in Minnesota, health care initiatives to Standing Rock Sioux Tribe members in North Dakota and a Chicago group dedicated to providing better housing and nutrition for families on the city’s south-side

And each donation can be tracked on his website Kaepernick7.com, so that people can see where the money goes and who it benefits.

“To make sure not only that I’m transparent in what I’m doing, but (also) that these organizations are transparent with where the money is going as well,” Kaepernick explained in a past interview.

Keep up the good work Colin!

Colin Kaepernick , Homeless Shelter , philanthropy

