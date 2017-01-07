Baltimore County Teacher Accused Of Having Sex With A Student

10 reads Leave a comment
Baltimore County Police are looking for a Franklin High School teacher after she engaged in sex acts with a 16 year old male student.
Police say a school resource officer became aware Thursday of a video showing 24 year old Spanish teacher Ekatherine Pappas engaging in sex with the male student two times in December.
She will be charged with sexual abuse of a minor, fourth-degree sexual offense and related charges.
The incidents were not committed on school property.
