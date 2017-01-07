National News
Home > National News

Baltimore County Teacher Accused Of Having Sex With A Student

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
10 reads
Leave a comment

It's all greek to me!

Source: Peopleimages / Getty


Baltimore County Police are looking for a Franklin High School teacher after she engaged in sex acts with a 16 year old male student.

Police say a school resource officer became aware Thursday of a video showing 24 year old Spanish teacher Ekatherine Pappas engaging in sex with the male student two times in December.

She will be charged with sexual abuse of a minor, fourth-degree sexual offense and related charges.

The incidents were not committed on school property.


The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2016

19 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2016

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2016

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2016

baltimore county , sex , teacher

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Hip Hop Week In Review: Chris Brown vs.…
 11 hours ago
Rappers Bid For Nicki’s Goodies
 11 hours ago
Sources Claim Bobby Brown Suffered Serious Health Issues…
 13 hours ago
Lil’ Mo Shares That She Suffered A Loss…
 13 hours ago
Basketball Star, J.R. Smith And Wife Reveal News…
 15 hours ago
New Film Documents Journey Of Oprah Winfrey Leadership…
 15 hours ago
PHARRELL “RUNNIN” ON ‘ELLEN”
 1 day ago
Meagan Good And Keri Hilson Star In Lifetime Movie
 2 days ago
Highlights From The Obamas Final White House Party
 2 days ago
Ray J Opens Up About Guilt From Whitney…
 2 days ago
62nd San Sebastian Film Festival
Dak or Ezekiel for MVP? Denzel Washington Weighs…
 3 days ago
YG
YG Reportedly Getting Sued For “Who Do You…
 3 days ago
Lil Wayne
Birdman Says Lil Wayne’s “Carter V” Is “Definitely…
 3 days ago
So Low: Soulja Boy Involves Baby Royalty In…
 3 days ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & His Bad Blonde…
 3 days ago
Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Daughter Dream…
 3 days ago
photos