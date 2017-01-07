Afternoon Minute: One Of The First Black Marines In World War II Dies At 89

RIP: One of the First Black Marines In World War II Dies At 89

Today, Angus Jamerson passed away at age 89. He was 1 of the first black Marines to serve in WWII & received the Congressional Gold Medal. pic.twitter.com/umkVELTurA — U.S. Marines (@USMC) January 4, 2017

A Georgia man who served among the first Black U.S. Marines during World War II died Tuesday. He was 89-years-old and would have celebrated his 90th birthday next month. Angus Hardie Jamerson, known as Jay by loved ones, died peacefully in his sleep in his Georgia home.

According to The Grio, Jamerson was drafted in 1945 when he was a student at Morehouse College and was sent to Camp Lejeune, North Carolina to receive his training at a segregation facility. His wife, Doris Jamerson, recalls that his treatment there wasn’t good—he was slapped by a white instructor and were barred from leaving the facility without a white escort.

Eighteen months later he left the Marines and graduated from Morehouse, earned a law degree and even started a cosmetics company in 1979.

“He started out wanting to serve and ended up making a historical difference,” Mrs. Jamerson said. “But he had no idea of the significance of it at all.”

Jamerson was private about his time served, but that legacy was very prevalent and important. He was part of group of 20,000 African-Americans who served in the Montford Point Marines when the organization was ordered to desegregate. However, their story wasn’t talked about in the history books. Yet, in 2011, U.S. lawmakers voted to award the Congressional Gold Medal to the 14 remaining Montford Point Marines which thrilled Jamerson.

“He did sleep with it for a couple of nights,” his wife said. “We couldn’t get it off him.”

RIP Mr. Jamerson—thank you for your service.

Intelligence Officials: Vladimir Putin ‘Ordered’ Campaign To Influence Presidential Election

A new declassified report says Russian President Vladimir Putin “ordered” an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the U.S. presidential election.

The Associated Press writes that U.S. intelligence officials released the 25-page public version of the report on Friday, after briefing President-elect Donald Trump and lawmakers on Capitol Hill. The report stressed that Russia’s goal was to undermine the U.S.-led liberal democratic order and that the scope of Russia’s activities was significantly larger compared with previous operations.

Trump has been very vocal that he does not believe that Russians interfered in the election that deemed him the winner.

Sigh! Mom Finds Racial Slur, ‘Trump 17’ On Burned Family Home

Mom finds racial slur, ‘Trump 17’ on burned family home https://t.co/WtZDHZYhPl pic.twitter.com/iGChch130I — HuffPost BlackVoices (@blackvoices) January 6, 2017

A Lake City, Florida family isn’t just dealing with their son’s leukemia, but they also lost their home to a fire that was vandalized with a racial slur and pro-Trump rhetoric.

Joanne Perkins told CBS 47 that her house was destroyed in a New Years Eve fire as a result of her oldest child leaving the oven on when no one was home. The Army vet said that she returned on Monday to retrieve a few things and noticed that the house had been spray painted with a racial slur on the back of her house and “Trump 17” on the side.

“I won’t let the girls come back here because I don’t want them to see,” she said. “This is 2017. It doesn’t make any sense. I don’t understand it.”

Perkins is currently living in a hotel thanks to the Red Cross and she is in the midst of looking for a new house that will accommodate her family of six.

“We have no place to bring him when he gets out of the hospital,” she wrote on their You Caring fundraising page. “Lil Ivory is soon to have a bone marrow transplant my heart is broken my family is going through so much and yet we[’re] still trying to stay pos[i]tive.”

Perkins is looking to raise $10,000.

