Come To The Red Carpet Premiere Of “A Heart That Forgives” Featuring Carl Anthony Payne II In Plano!

2 hours ago

Jazze
Come out and support the Red Carpet movie premiere of “A Heart That Forgives” featuring Carl Anthony Payne II.

Studio Movie Grill In Plano
Thursday February 2nd from 6pm-10pm
4721 W. Park Blvd. Plano, TX 75093

A Heart that Forgives is a riveting story that will tug at your heart strings. The film takes you on an emotional journey of two foster brothers that choose separate paths. Malcolm follows his father’s footsteps and begins pastoring a small church while Silk follows a path of darkness attempting redemption at his own conveniance. A Heart that Forgives starring Charles Malik Whitfield, Carl Payne, Irma P. Hall, Nikki Dixon, Pilar Sanders and Kelly O’neil Jackson.

Written by Ken Jenkins | Directed by M. Legend Brown | Produced by Kelly Gray | Associate Producer Sharon Clinton | Screenplay Ken Jenkins And TK Henderson

Check out the movie teaser:

For more information about this movie and premiere please visit http://aheartthatforgivesthemovie.com/index.html

