AM BUZZ: Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Call It Quits; Shirley Ceasar Defends Kim Burrell & More..

Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Call It Quits

Looks like it’s the end of the road for Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill.

Nicki Minaj broke the news via Twitter that she is now a single woman.

To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u🎀 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) January 5, 2017

The rumor mill has been questioning their relationship for the last couple of months, but when Meek posted a photo to Instagram of a woman in lingerie who was not Nicki, the speculations amplified.

No word from Meek’s camp yet, but we’re sure we will hear many angry songs come out in the future.

