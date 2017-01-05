News & Gossip
AM BUZZ: Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Call It Quits; Shirley Ceasar Defends Kim Burrell & More..

The rap stars have called it quits.

Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Call It Quits

Looks like it’s the end of the road for Nicki MinajMeek Mill.

Nicki Minaj broke the news via Twitter that she is now a single woman.

The rumor mill has been questioning their relationship for the last couple of months, but when Meek posted a photo to Instagram of a woman in lingerie who was not Nicki, the speculations amplified.

No word from Meek’s camp yet, but we’re sure we will hear many angry songs come out in the future.

Shirley Caesar Defends Kim Burrell's Homophobic Statements

